Missouri outpacing US in manufacturing employment growth

Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Wednesday, July 19, manufacturing employment in the state has grown 5.7% since March 2020, generally acknowledged as the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figure is notably higher than national growth of 1.6% over the same period.

Long term, Missouri has added 30,000 new net jobs in manufacturing between 2010 and 2022, according to Ted Abernathy, managing partner of Economic Leadership LLC.