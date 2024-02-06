Missouri, national fuel prices largely stable

As it has in previous weeks, the cost of gasoline in Missouri and other states has remained stagnant, with slight ebbs and flows in different areas. The national average is down 3 cents to around $3.10 a gallon, while Missouri’s average rose just 2 cents to $2.86 per gallon.

More states have averages below $3 a gallon, up to 26 from 22 a week ago, though many of these averages are just under the cutoff.

Diesel averages stand at $3.66 nationally and $3.32 in Missouri. Both are slightly cheaper than a week ago.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.82;

Cape Girardeau: $2.84;

Perry: $2.81;

Scott: $2.89.