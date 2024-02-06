All sections
BusinessFebruary 3, 2025

Missouri, national fuel prices largely stable

Gas prices in Missouri and nationwide remain stable, with minor fluctuations. The national average has decreased to $3.10 per gallon, while Missouri's average slightly increased to $2.86. Diesel prices also saw a slight drop.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

As it has in previous weeks, the cost of gasoline in Missouri and other states has remained stagnant, with slight ebbs and flows in different areas. The national average is down 3 cents to around $3.10 a gallon, while Missouri’s average rose just 2 cents to $2.86 per gallon.

More states have averages below $3 a gallon, up to 26 from 22 a week ago, though many of these averages are just under the cutoff.

Diesel averages stand at $3.66 nationally and $3.32 in Missouri. Both are slightly cheaper than a week ago.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.82;

Cape Girardeau: $2.84;

Perry: $2.81;

Scott: $2.89.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.79 to $3.09;

Jackson: $2.59 to $2.81;

Marble Hill: $2.76;

Perryville: $2.69 to $2.88;

Scott City: $2.89.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

