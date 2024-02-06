Missouri middle of the pack in filling jobs

Missouri is No. 27 of the 50 states when it comes to filling job vacancies, according to a WalletHub analysis based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
U.S. civilian labor participation rates hit an all-time low in April 2020, the first full month following the arrival of COVID-19.
Three years on, rates have not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.
In the Show Me State, the job openings rate for the last 12 months is 6.2%, roughly the same as No. 26 Illinois.
Having a tougher time filling vacancies are No, 12 Tennessee, 6.9%; and No. 17 Kentucky, 6.3%.
Three states having the most problematic time matching workers for jobs are, in order of difficulty, Alaska, Georgia and West Virginia.
