Missouri middle-of-the-pack in education

WalletHub, the personal finance website, ranks Missouri No. 33 among the 50 states in terms of education quality and No. 31 in educational attainment.
WalletHub compared all states across 18 metrics examining key factors of a well-educated population, including educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.
Top state in WalletHub's study in both categories is Massachusetts.
Alaska is ranked No. 50 in terms of education quality, while West Virginia is dead last in educational attainment.
