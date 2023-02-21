All sections
BusinessFebruary 21, 2023
Missouri middle-of-the-pack in education
WalletHub, the personal finance website, ranks Missouri No. 33 among the 50 states in terms of education quality and No. 31 in educational attainment. WalletHub compared all states across 18 metrics examining key factors of a well-educated population, including educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mallory Westerman of Chester, Illinois, poses for a photo May 18, 2020, in front of the Kent Library fountain on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. WalletHub has ranked all U.S. states in terms of quality of education and educational attainment.
Mallory Westerman of Chester, Illinois, poses for a photo May 18, 2020, in front of the Kent Library fountain on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. WalletHub has ranked all U.S. states in terms of quality of education and educational attainment.Southeast Missourian file

WalletHub, the personal finance website, ranks Missouri No. 33 among the 50 states in terms of education quality and No. 31 in educational attainment.

WalletHub compared all states across 18 metrics examining key factors of a well-educated population, including educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Top state in WalletHub's study in both categories is Massachusetts.

Alaska is ranked No. 50 in terms of education quality, while West Virginia is dead last in educational attainment.

Business
