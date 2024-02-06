Missouri maintains place among cheapest states for gasoline

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Missouri was $3.14 on Sunday, June 2, the eighth cheapest such price in the nation.

Nationally, the average for regular gasoline was $3.53 a gallon, down 6 cents from the previous week.

On a more local level, though prices varied drastically among individual cities, the county averages for regular gasoline were all cheaper than last week by at least a cent in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

Diesel prices per gallon stood at $3.46 in Missouri and $3.87 nationally, on average.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.15;

* Perry: $3.18;