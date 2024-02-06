Missouri maintains place among cheapest states for gasoline

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Missouri was $3.14 on Sunday, June 2, the eighth cheapest such price in the nation.
Nationally, the average for regular gasoline was $3.53 a gallon, down 6 cents from the previous week.
On a more local level, though prices varied drastically among individual cities, the county averages for regular gasoline were all cheaper than last week by at least a cent in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.
Diesel prices per gallon stood at $3.46 in Missouri and $3.87 nationally, on average.
* Cape Girardeau: $3.15;
* Perry: $3.18;
* Scott: $3.23.
* Cape Girardeau: $2.99 to $3.09;
* Jackson: $2.95 to $3.25;
* Perryville: $3.09 to $3.19;
* Scott City: $3.26 to $3.34.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.