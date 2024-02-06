Missouri Job Center moves into Community Partnership building

The Missouri Job Center office in Cape Girardeau recently moved from its location on South Kingshighway and is now in the new Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri building, formerly the Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters, at 40 S. Sprigg St.
A partner of the American Job Center Network, the Missouri Job Center office works with job seekers and employers to connect people with jobs.
The job center's hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
More information is available online at https://jobs.mo.gov.
