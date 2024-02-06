All sections
BusinessJanuary 31, 2022
Missouri is a top 10 state for top dollar IT jobs
Missouri ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to highest paid information technology (IT) positions, according to www.stacker.com. The Show Me State's average annual salary for IT is $57,265, while the average hourly wage comes in at $27.53...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Missouri ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to highest paid information technology (IT) positions, according to www.stacker.com.

The Show Me State's average annual salary for IT is $57,265, while the average hourly wage comes in at $27.53.

"Experts in cloud computing and data management are in particularly high demand in Missouri," according to the Stacker report, released last week. "Many of the states with the highest-paid IT specialists are those with lower costs of living."

Data compiled from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics were used in the rankings.

Nationally, BLS said there are nearly 826,000 people employed in the IT-specific workforce.

The highest paid IT workers, BLS data reveal, live in Ohio.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

