Missouri is a top 10 state for top dollar IT jobs

Missouri ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to highest paid information technology (IT) positions, according to www.stacker.com.

The Show Me State's average annual salary for IT is $57,265, while the average hourly wage comes in at $27.53.

"Experts in cloud computing and data management are in particularly high demand in Missouri," according to the Stacker report, released last week. "Many of the states with the highest-paid IT specialists are those with lower costs of living."