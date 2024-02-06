All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 11, 2022

Missouri in the top 10 of states with natural disaster damages

WalletHub, the personal finance website, said last week that the Show Me State ranks No. 10 among U.S. states in terms of financial damage wrought by natural disasters. With Hurricane Ian's estimated $57 billion price tag still fresh in Americans' minds, WalletHub released a monetary analysis focused on two metrics: the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 (Missouri is No. 7), plus the loss amount per capita of those disasters (Missouri is no. 15)...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Damage is seen from a Dec. 10 tornado in Braggadocio, Pemiscot County, in the Missouri Bootheel. WalletHub reported Missouri is in the top 10 states in the U.S. historically in property damage because of natural disasters.
Damage is seen from a Dec. 10 tornado in Braggadocio, Pemiscot County, in the Missouri Bootheel. WalletHub reported Missouri is in the top 10 states in the U.S. historically in property damage because of natural disasters.Southeast Missourian file

WalletHub, the personal finance website, said last week that the Show Me State ranks No. 10 among U.S. states in terms of financial damage wrought by natural disasters.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

With Hurricane Ian's estimated $57 billion price tag still fresh in Americans' minds, WalletHub released a monetary analysis focused on two metrics: the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 (Missouri is No. 7), plus the loss amount per capita of those disasters (Missouri is no. 15).

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
BusinessNov. 22
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your busin...
BusinessNov. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a...
BusinessNov. 22
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
BusinessNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin bursts above $99,000
BusinessNov. 21
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin bursts above $99,000
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
BusinessNov. 21
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy