Missouri in the top 10 of states with natural disaster damages

WalletHub, the personal finance website, said last week that the Show Me State ranks No. 10 among U.S. states in terms of financial damage wrought by natural disasters.
With Hurricane Ian's estimated $57 billion price tag still fresh in Americans' minds, WalletHub released a monetary analysis focused on two metrics: the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 (Missouri is No. 7), plus the loss amount per capita of those disasters (Missouri is no. 15).
