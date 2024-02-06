Missouri highway commission awards contracts to area firms

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has awarded contracts to several companies in Southeast Missouri for asphalt pavement repairs, guardrail and guard cable repairs, and pavement resurfacing.
Contracts awarded by the commission during an online meeting last week:
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.