Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week

Gas prices in Southeast Missouri are no longer the cheapest in the state, with prices in the western part of the Show-Me State, especially in counties bordering Kansas, experiencing a more significant drop off.
Prices in the region are on the decline, and they are not as high as prices in south-central Missouri or around the state capital. Still, they are not the cheapest in Missouri anymore.
On the whole, Missouri’s gas prices are in a better spot, with the average cost of regular gasoline dropping five cents to $2.81 a gallon. The average cost of diesel in the state fell three cents to $3.24 a gallon.
Nationally, these averages for regular and diesel fuel dipped to $3.14 and $3.57 a gallon respectively, both lower than last week.
Texas claimed the title of the state with the lowest average gas prices at $2.70 a gallon for regular fuel. California clung to the top spot for most expensive regular fuel prices, narrowly beating out Hawaii at $4.60 per gallon.
County averages Sunday (per AAA)
Bollinger: $2.81;
Cape Girardeau: $2.90;
Perry: $2.83;
Scott: $2.91.
Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)
Cape Girardeau: $2.78 to $2.79;
Jackson: $2.72 to $2.90;
Perryville: $2.79 to $2.89;
Scott City: $2.83 to $2.99.
