Missouri gas tax increases over weekend

State gas taxes rose by another 2.5 cents Saturday, July 1, as the latest increase in Missouri's motor fuels levy took effect.

Graduated hikes were OK'd by the state legislature beginning in 2021 as Missouri incrementally moves on an annual basis toward topping out the increases at 29.5 cents by 2025.

The tax hike raises an estimated $460 million per year to fix the state's roads and bridges.