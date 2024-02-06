All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJuly 3, 2023

Missouri gas tax increases over weekend

State gas taxes rose by another 2.5 cents Saturday, July 1, as the latest increase in Missouri's motor fuels levy took effect. Graduated hikes were OK'd by the state legislature beginning in 2021 as Missouri incrementally moves on an annual basis toward topping out the increases at 29.5 cents by 2025...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gov. Mike Parson signs into law Senate Bill 262 on July 13, 2021, a multiyear graduated increase in the state motor fuels tax approved by the Missouri Legislature. The latest increase of 2.5 cents per gallon went into effect Saturday, July 1.
Gov. Mike Parson signs into law Senate Bill 262 on July 13, 2021, a multiyear graduated increase in the state motor fuels tax approved by the Missouri Legislature. The latest increase of 2.5 cents per gallon went into effect Saturday, July 1.Submitted

State gas taxes rose by another 2.5 cents Saturday, July 1, as the latest increase in Missouri's motor fuels levy took effect.

Graduated hikes were OK'd by the state legislature beginning in 2021 as Missouri incrementally moves on an annual basis toward topping out the increases at 29.5 cents by 2025.

The tax hike raises an estimated $460 million per year to fix the state's roads and bridges.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Motorists may claim a rebate on the gas tax increases by using a digital form available from the state Department of Revenue to submit receipt information.

Other states seeing a gas tax increase this summer include California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland and Virginia.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 28
Morning chamber event to focus on Cape music scene
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girard...
BusinessOct. 28
Pluck Boutique moves to full-time Broadway location

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
BusinessOct. 28
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
BusinessOct. 28
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
BusinessOct. 28
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy