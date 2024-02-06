Missouri gas prices tale of extremes

Missouri's fuel prices are the cheapest in the country. However, Southeast Missouri's same prices are the most expensive in the state.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas has jumped to $3.10, but Missouri's average is just $2.64.
Hawaii has maintained the highest average regular gasoline price for the last several weeks. This week is no exception, as prices remain around $4.67 a gallon in the Aloha State.
In the southeast portion of Missouri, prices are sky-high. Scott County is tied for the highest regular gas average in the state with nearby Reynolds County at $2.86 a gallon. Cape Girardeau County is close behind at $2.80 a gallon.
On a city and county level, fuel prices have gone up drastically since last week.
Diesel prices average out at $3.92 for a gallon nationally and $3.47 per gallon in Missouri.
