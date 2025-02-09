Missouri gas prices stable, California prices skyrocket

Missouri gasoline prices remain well below the national average. A gallon of regular gasoline in the Show Me State averages $2.84, compared to $3.14 nationally. Diesel prices per gallon are similarly $3.31 in Missouri and $3.66 nationally on average.
While Mississippi maintains its hold on the cheapest average gas at $2.68 per gallon, California has surpassed Hawaii as having the most expensive. The average gallon of fuel there now costs $4.61, six cents more than in Hawaii.
County averages Sunday (per AAA)
Bollinger: $2.78;
Cape Girardeau: $2.83;
Perry: $2.82;
Scott: $2.89.
Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)
Cape Girardeau: $2.72 to $2.99;
Jackson: $2.57 to $2.89;
Perryville: $2.75 to $2.92;
Scott City: $2.89.
