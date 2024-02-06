Missouri gas prices on rise

Gas prices in Missouri, especially around Cape Girardeau, are on the up and up. While gas prices nationally are down to $3.06 a gallon for regular fuel, in Missouri they have jumped to $2.72 a gallon. Southwest Missouri is where the cheapest gasoline in the state is located, whereas Southeast Missouri is experiencing higher prices.

Diesel prices average $3.53 a gallon nationally and $3.16 a gallon in Missouri. Nationally, Oklahoma’s average prices are the lowest in the nation while Hawaii’s are the highest — similarly to last week’s prices.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

• Bollinger: $2.83;

• Cape Girardeau: $2.79;

• Perry: $2.68;

• Scott: $2.84.