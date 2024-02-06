Missouri gas prices on rise

Gas prices in Missouri, especially around Cape Girardeau, are on the up and up. While gas prices nationally are down to $3.06 a gallon for regular fuel, in Missouri they have jumped to $2.72 a gallon. Southwest Missouri is where the cheapest gasoline in the state is located, whereas Southeast Missouri is experiencing higher prices.
Diesel prices average $3.53 a gallon nationally and $3.16 a gallon in Missouri. Nationally, Oklahoma’s average prices are the lowest in the nation while Hawaii’s are the highest — similarly to last week’s prices.
County averages Monday (per AAA)
• Bollinger: $2.83;
• Cape Girardeau: $2.79;
• Perry: $2.68;
• Scott: $2.84.
Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)
• Cape Girardeau: $2.67 to $3.09;
• Jackson: $2.65 to $2.85;
• Perryville: $2.64 to $2.80;
• Scott City: $2.73 to $2.79.
