Missouri gas prices on the rise

Gasoline prices keep climbing up as regular fuel hit an average of $3.40 nationwide.
Only Mississippi and Texas have average prices below $3 a gallon; Missouri's average has risen dramatically to $3.21.
Every county in Missouri now has an average regular gasoline price of at least $3.
Diesel prices have remained largely steady, with a national average at $4.05 and a Missouri average of $3.68.
