BusinessJanuary 15, 2024

Missouri gas nation's second-cheapest in US

Missouri is tied for the second cheapest average regular fuel prices in the country alongside neighboring Arkansas. Both states have averages of just $2.62 a gallon. Only Oklahoma has cheaper average fuel prices at $2.59 per gallon. Hawaii has run away with the ignominious title for the most expensive average gasoline cost in the nation at $4.68 per gallon...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Missouri is tied for the second cheapest average regular fuel prices in the country alongside neighboring Arkansas.

Both states have averages of just $2.62 a gallon. Only Oklahoma has cheaper average fuel prices at $2.59 per gallon.

Hawaii has run away with the ignominious title for the most expensive average gasoline cost in the nation at $4.68 per gallon.

Nationally, the average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped 1 cent from the past week to $3.07.

National diesel prices average at $3.94 a gallon, down a cent from last week. In Missouri, the average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel has dropped 1 cent to $3.52.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.69;
  • Perry: $2.59;
  • Scott: $2.81.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.59 to $2.69;
  • Jackson: $2.51 to $2.69;
  • Perryville: $2.53 to $2.69;
  • Scott City: $2.71 to 2.79.

