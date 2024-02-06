Missouri gas nation's second-cheapest in US

Missouri is tied for the second cheapest average regular fuel prices in the country alongside neighboring Arkansas.
Both states have averages of just $2.62 a gallon. Only Oklahoma has cheaper average fuel prices at $2.59 per gallon.
Hawaii has run away with the ignominious title for the most expensive average gasoline cost in the nation at $4.68 per gallon.
Nationally, the average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped 1 cent from the past week to $3.07.
National diesel prices average at $3.94 a gallon, down a cent from last week. In Missouri, the average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel has dropped 1 cent to $3.52.
