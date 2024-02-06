Missouri gas down to $3 per gallon

Gas prices continue their slight descent since last week, nationally and locally.

In the Show Me State, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped 8 cents to exactly $3 on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Nationwide, prices fell from an average of about $3.43 last week to just $3.38 a gallon.

California continues it longstanding run as the state with the most expensive fuel at $5.08 a gallon. Texas has the lowest gas prices for the second week in a row, coming in at just $2.83 per gallon.