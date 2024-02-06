All sections
BusinessOctober 31, 2022

Missouri funding to recruit new law enforcement officers

Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday, Oct. 28, a $1 million Missouri Blue Scholarship intended to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers. The one-time $5,000 financial awards, aimed at addressing police officer shortages throughout the state, will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until the funding source is exhausted...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gov. Mike Parson in his Jefferson City office Friday, Oct. 28. Parson announced a new $1 million program to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers.
Gov. Mike Parson in his Jefferson City office Friday, Oct. 28. Parson announced a new $1 million program to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers.Submitted

Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday, Oct. 28, a $1 million Missouri Blue Scholarship intended to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers.

The one-time $5,000 financial awards, aimed at addressing police officer shortages throughout the state, will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until the funding source is exhausted.

"Our men and women who choose law enforcement careers are making a commitment to serve and sacrifice in order to make Missouri communities safer, and we witnessed the critical importance of their service during this week's tragic events," Parson said, in reference to the Oct. 24 fatal shooting at a St. Louis high school that claimed three lives, including that of the gunman. "We established Missouri Blue Scholarships to help attract recruits who may not have the resources to attend a law enforcement academy."

SEMO Law Enforcement Academy is based in Cape Girardeau.

Application may be made online at https://apps1.mo.gov/DPSRoster/TrainingAcademyScholarshipApplication.aspx.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

