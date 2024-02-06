Missouri fuel prices among nation's cheapest

Missouri has the fourth-lowest motor fuel prices in the nation as of Sunday, Dec. 17, with the country as a whole continuing to see such costs decline.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Missouri is just $2.65, down almost 30 cents from a month ago. The average diesel fuel price is down more than 40 cents in that same timespan to just $3.63 a gallon.

Nationally, only Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi have cheaper average gas prices. The national average has dipped to just $3.08 for a gallon of regular gasoline, far cheaper than the $3.34 it was a month ago.

On a regional level, Southeast Missouri is a hotspot for higher gas prices when compared to the rest of the state. In Scott County, fuel is particularly expensive. Only Crawford County and St. Louis City are experiencing higher average regular gasoline prices.