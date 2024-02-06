Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween

The average regular fuel price in Missouri dipped to $2.75 per gallon, falling several cents below last week. Diesel prices likewise fell to an average of $3.19 a gallon.
County averages Monday (per AAA)
Bollinger: $2.81;
Cape Girardeau: $2.85;
Perry: $2.74;
Scott: $2.87.
Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)
Cape Girardeau: $2.69 to $3.31;
Jackson: $2.71 to $2.82;
Marble Hill: $2.82;
Perryville: $2.69 to $2.88;
Scott City: $2.83 to $2.89.
