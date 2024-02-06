All sections
BusinessNovember 4, 2024

Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween

Missouri's fuel prices dropped post-Halloween, with regular gas averaging $2.75 per gallon and diesel at $3.19.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

The average regular fuel price in Missouri dipped to $2.75 per gallon, falling several cents below last week. Diesel prices likewise fell to an average of $3.19 a gallon.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.81;

Cape Girardeau: $2.85;

Perry: $2.74;

Scott: $2.87.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.69 to $3.31;

Jackson: $2.71 to $2.82;

Marble Hill: $2.82;

Perryville: $2.69 to $2.88;

Scott City: $2.83 to $2.89.

