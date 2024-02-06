The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold a meeting Dec. 2 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau to hear public comment on MoDOT's "unfunded needs list," according to the department's Mike Brandon.
Brandon said a presentation will be made and there will be a time for questions during the session, scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.