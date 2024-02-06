All sections
BusinessNovember 22, 2021

Missouri Department of Transportation seeks public comment next month at Osage Centre

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold a meeting Dec. 2 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau to hear public comment on MoDOT's "unfunded needs list," according to the department's Mike Brandon. Brandon said a presentation will be made and there will be a time for questions during the session, scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold a meeting Dec. 2 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau to hear public comment on MoDOT's "unfunded needs list," according to the department's Mike Brandon.

Brandon said a presentation will be made and there will be a time for questions during the session, scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m.

