BusinessJanuary 18, 2022

Missouri chamber lauds SCOTUS vaccine mandate ruling

This story is updated removing a reference to the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. The Missouri Chamber on Commerce and Industryon Thursday applauded the U.S. Supreme Court's blockage of a vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The justices, by a 5-4 vote, allowed a similar rule impacting health care facilities to stand...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Brian Gerau, president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks at the organization's Annual Banquet held at Jackson Civic Center on Friday.
Brian Gerau, president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks at the organization's Annual Banquet held at Jackson Civic Center on Friday.Aaron Palmer ~ Southeast Missourian

This story is updated removing a reference to the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Missouri Chamber on Commerce and Industry on Thursday applauded the U.S. Supreme Court's blockage of a vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

The justices, by a 5-4 vote, allowed a similar rule impacting health care facilities to stand.

"This is a win for supporters of free enterprise," said a statement from the state Chamber. "We believe the government should not meddle with the vaccination decisions made by employers -- and our position is simple: let business decide."

Business
