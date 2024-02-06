Missouri chamber lauds SCOTUS vaccine mandate ruling

This story is updated removing a reference to the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Missouri Chamber on Commerce and Industry on Thursday applauded the U.S. Supreme Court's blockage of a vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.
The justices, by a 5-4 vote, allowed a similar rule impacting health care facilities to stand.
"This is a win for supporters of free enterprise," said a statement from the state Chamber. "We believe the government should not meddle with the vaccination decisions made by employers -- and our position is simple: let business decide."
