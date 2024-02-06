All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 8, 2024

Missouri, Cape Girardeau gas prices keep declining

Fuel prices are down nationwide, with the cheapest prices now spreading beyond the mid-South. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.08, 3 cents cheaper than last week's average. Missouri's average as a state experienced a similar decline, dropping from $2.69 a gallon to $2.66 a gallon...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Fuel prices continue their decline regionally and across the nation. In Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau and Scott City experienced large drops in gasoline costs, while Jackson and Perryville's prices remained around the same.
Fuel prices continue their decline regionally and across the nation. In Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau and Scott City experienced large drops in gasoline costs, while Jackson and Perryville's prices remained around the same.Christopher Borro

Fuel prices are down nationwide, with the cheapest prices now spreading beyond the mid-South.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.08, 3 cents cheaper than last week's average. Missouri's average as a state experienced a similar decline, dropping from $2.69 a gallon to $2.66 a gallon.

While the likes of Texas and Mississippi had been jockeying for the lowest average prices for the last several months, new contenders have taken the top spots.

Oklahoma has the nation's lowest average regular gas prices at just $2.60 a gallon, followed by Arkansas, Wisconsin, Ohio and Missouri.

California and Hawaii have far and away the most expensive averages, at $4.69 and $4.67 per gallon, respectively.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

National diesel prices average at $3.97 a gallon, around the same as last week, while in Missouri the average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel has dropped 4 cents to $3.54.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.71;
  • Perry: $2.57;
  • Scott: $2.86.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.64 to $2.69;
  • Jackson: $2.54 to $2.69;
  • Perryville: $2.54 to $2.59;
  • Scott City: $2.75 to 2.79.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 24
Wall Street finishes mixed after Tesla soars and IBM slumps
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy