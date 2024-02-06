Missouri, Cape Girardeau gas prices keep declining

Fuel prices are down nationwide, with the cheapest prices now spreading beyond the mid-South.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.08, 3 cents cheaper than last week's average. Missouri's average as a state experienced a similar decline, dropping from $2.69 a gallon to $2.66 a gallon.

While the likes of Texas and Mississippi had been jockeying for the lowest average prices for the last several months, new contenders have taken the top spots.

Oklahoma has the nation's lowest average regular gas prices at just $2.60 a gallon, followed by Arkansas, Wisconsin, Ohio and Missouri.

California and Hawaii have far and away the most expensive averages, at $4.69 and $4.67 per gallon, respectively.