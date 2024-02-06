All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessNovember 20, 2017
Missouri alters use of dicamba weedkiller in some areas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Agriculture is altering its rules for use of BASF's dicamba herbicide on cotton and soybeans. The department announced Friday the weed killer cannot be used on the two crops after June 1 in 10 Southeast Missouri counties. It will be banned in the rest of the state after July 15. Similar limits for Monsanto and DuPont versions of the herbicide are expected...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Agriculture is altering its rules for use of BASF's dicamba herbicide on cotton and soybeans.

The department announced Friday the weed killer cannot be used on the two crops after June 1 in 10 Southeast Missouri counties. It will be banned in the rest of the state after July 15. Similar limits for Monsanto and DuPont versions of the herbicide are expected.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Farmers across the country have complained dicamba drifts from other fields and damages their crops, particularly soybeans.

In Missouri, most of the damage has been in southeastern counties.

The Missouri Farm Bureau said in a statement Friday the new conditions will allow farmers to choose the best methods for their operations while respecting the property rights of others.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy