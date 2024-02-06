All sections
BusinessSeptember 18, 2023

Missouri AG sues discount retailer

Dollar General was sued Wednesday, Sept. 13, by state Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who claims hundreds of its retail outlets in Missouri offer "unfair and deceptive pricing." The civil case filed in St. Louis Circuit Court alleges prices on Dollar General's shelves were less than amounts charged at checkout with 92 of 147 locations in Missouri having failed an inspection by Bailey's office and U.S. Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measures Division...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dollar General, 4585 Highway 72 in Jackson, is one of more than 600 of the discount retailer's stores in Missouri. State Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed civil suit against the company, alleging deceptive practices and overcharging.
Dollar General, 4585 Highway 72 in Jackson, is one of more than 600 of the discount retailer's stores in Missouri. State Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed civil suit against the company, alleging deceptive practices and overcharging.

Dollar General was sued Wednesday, Sept. 13, by state Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who claims hundreds of its retail outlets in Missouri offer "unfair and deceptive pricing."

The civil case filed in St. Louis Circuit Court alleges prices on Dollar General's shelves were less than amounts charged at checkout with 92 of 147 locations in Missouri having failed an inspection by Bailey's office and U.S. Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measures Division.

More than 5,000 store items were checked by investigators with an average overcharge of $2.71.

Bailey's lawsuit, which alleges "unethical, oppressive or unscrupulous (actions)" seeks an injunction, full restitution, civil penalties and other relief for Missouri Merchandise Practices Act violations.

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General has more than 600 Show Me State stores.

Dollar General, specializing in everyday essentials, said through a spokesperson that the company does not comment on pending litigation.

"As long as I'm Attorney General, my office will always pursue those who attempt to rip off Missouri consumers," Bailey said in a statement. "Prices are at an all-time high (and) the last thing Missourians need is to feel the brunt of Dollar General's scheme. We will move forward undeterred in our fight to obtain full restitution for all affected."

