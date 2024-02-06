Missouri AG sues discount retailer

Dollar General was sued Wednesday, Sept. 13, by state Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who claims hundreds of its retail outlets in Missouri offer "unfair and deceptive pricing."

The civil case filed in St. Louis Circuit Court alleges prices on Dollar General's shelves were less than amounts charged at checkout with 92 of 147 locations in Missouri having failed an inspection by Bailey's office and U.S. Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measures Division.

More than 5,000 store items were checked by investigators with an average overcharge of $2.71.

Bailey's lawsuit, which alleges "unethical, oppressive or unscrupulous (actions)" seeks an injunction, full restitution, civil penalties and other relief for Missouri Merchandise Practices Act violations.