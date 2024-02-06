Missouri a top 10 'dangerous state' for crime, Kennett cited

World Population Review and Infoplease both rank Missouri as No. 7 on their lists of most dangerous U.S. states, with another organization singling out Springfield, Missouri, for its crime rate.

Safewise ranks Springfield as the third most dangerous city in the country, citing a 2020 overall crime incidence of 144.56 crimes per 1,000 people.

St. Louis has more murders than any other Show Me State city but combined crime against individuals ranks Springfield, home to Missouri State University and with a population of 170,000, higher in crime rate.