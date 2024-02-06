Missouri a top 10 'dangerous state' for crime, Kennett cited

World Population Review and Infoplease both rank Missouri as No. 7 on their lists of most dangerous U.S. states, with another organization singling out Springfield, Missouri, for its crime rate.
Safewise ranks Springfield as the third most dangerous city in the country, citing a 2020 overall crime incidence of 144.56 crimes per 1,000 people.
St. Louis has more murders than any other Show Me State city but combined crime against individuals ranks Springfield, home to Missouri State University and with a population of 170,000, higher in crime rate.
The website RoadSnacks.net, using U.S. Census and publicly-available FBI crime data, shows the Bootheel city of Kennett, in Dunklin County, with 125.14 crimes per 1,000 residents.
Property crime in Kennett in 2020 was at its lowest level since 2012 but violent crime reached its third highest point since 2003, with 90 reported cases two years ago — with RoadSnacks noting a surge in aggravated assaults.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.