Mississippi River traffic resumes under damaged bridge near Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — River traffic reopened Friday on the Mississippi River near Memphis, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation, meanwhile, said a video taken by an inspector two years ago found "significant rust and the beginning of a crack" in the same area as the fracture that prompted the bridge's shutdown last week.

More than 60 tugboats hauling more than 1,000 barges were in line Friday to cross under the Hernando De Soto Bridge, the Coast Guard said.

Economic development officials had been concerned an extended closure of river traffic could hurt the region's economy and have ripple effects on the nation's supply chain.

The bridge itself will remain closed to vehicles indefinitely, with road traffic rerouted to Interstate 55 and the 71-year-old Memphis & Arkansas Bridge, about 3 miles south.

River traffic under the six-lane bridge was shut down Tuesday after inspectors found a "significant fracture" in one of two 900-foot horizontal steel beams crucial for the bridge's integrity, said Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Engineers wanted to ensure the bridge could stand on its own before reopening river traffic.

"Based on information provided to us by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Coast Guard has determined that transit under the I-40 bridge is safe for maritime traffic," Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Rhodes, captain of the Port of Memphis, said in a statement.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation on Friday said an image captured by an inspector's drone video in May 2019 showed evidence of damage on the lower side of the bridge, the same area as the break that was discovered last week.

DOT spokesman Dave Parker said the damage was found by a consulting firm inspecting the bridge's cables that year.