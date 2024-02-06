Miranda Sullivan new head of SEMO Aviation operations

Miranda Sullivan was named last week as the second director of Southeast Missouri State University's Aviation operations, following the retirement of Ken Jackson.

SEMO's Bachelor of Science professional pilot degree, launched in fall 2021, receives instruction from staff of Denton, Texas-based U.S. Aviation Group.

U.S. Aviation leased 1,400-square-feet of office space at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in kicking off the program.

SEMO's program is believed to be one of 96 similar aviation programs in 37 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

According to www.encyclopedia.com, California and Michigan have the most colleges offering aviation degrees at eight apiece.