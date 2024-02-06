Miller joins heart team at Saint Francis

James E. Miller, M.D., FACS, FACC has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System at Cape Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery.
Miller comes to Cape Girardeau from Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas, and received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his medical education at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
Miller, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve who has deployed on four combat tours.
