Michael and Mary Trueblood honored

Michael and Mary Trueblood have been awarded the Saint Francis Foundation’s Healing Hands Lifetime Giving Award. Michael Trueblood has been an orthopedic surgeon with Saint Francis Healthcare System for more than 36 years.
The Truebloods joined a group of previous physicians and advanced practice providers in receiving the recognition — meant to note those whose cumulative giving has reached the $50,000, $100,000 or $250,000 levels.
