All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMay 1, 2023

Michael and Mary Trueblood honored

Michael and Mary Trueblood have been awarded the Saint Francis Foundation’s Healing Hands Lifetime Giving Award. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dr. Michael Trueblood has won a lifetime giving award from Saint Francis Foundation. From left, Justin Davison, Saint Francis president/CEO; Mary and Michael Trueblood; and Stacy Huff, Saint Francis Foundation executive director.
Dr. Michael Trueblood has won a lifetime giving award from Saint Francis Foundation. From left, Justin Davison, Saint Francis president/CEO; Mary and Michael Trueblood; and Stacy Huff, Saint Francis Foundation executive director.Submitted

Michael and Mary Trueblood have been awarded the Saint Francis Foundation’s Healing Hands Lifetime Giving Award. Michael Trueblood has been an orthopedic surgeon with Saint Francis Healthcare System for more than 36 years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Truebloods joined a group of previous physicians and advanced practice providers in receiving the recognition — meant to note those whose cumulative giving has reached the $50,000, $100,000 or $250,000 levels.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking event...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy