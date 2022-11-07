Methodist Bishop Robert Farr reassigned to Missouri

The Rev. Robert Farr was reassigned Thursday, Nov. 3, as bishop of the Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Farr was initially elected to the episcopacy and assigned to the Show Me State in 2016.
Bishops are ordained elders who are called to lead and oversee UMC's spiritual and temporal affairs in their assigned episcopal areas.
In consultation with district superintendents, bishops are also responsible for appointing clergy to serve individual churches and in other roles.
