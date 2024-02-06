Meta to power operations with Kelso solar plant

Arevon Energy, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based renewable energy company, announced Wednesday, March 6, that a solar project in Scott County will power Meta's regional operations.

"The power will help support Meta's operation in the region with 100% renewable energy," Arevon development manager Jacquiline Foley said.

Known as the Kelso Solar Project, the 2,500-acre facility is actually just north of Blodgett. It consists of two phases: a 200-megawatt section and a 149-megawatt section.

Power will be transmitted via Ameren's Kelso-Miner 161-kilovolt line.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, with work on the first phase ending in late 2025 and work on the second phase concluding in early 2026.

The work will generate more than 450 construction jobs. Kelso Solar itself will have five new permanent workers.