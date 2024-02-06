All sections
BusinessMarch 11, 2024
Meta to power operations with Kelso solar plant
Christopher Borro
Arevon Energy team members outside of the Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston. The company's Kelso Solar Project nearby is planned to generate millions of dollars in revenue for Scott County communities and those nearby. Left to right: Michelle Suh, Chris Matthew, Kelsey Noll, Jacquiline Foley and Noah Henry.
Arevon Energy, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based renewable energy company, announced Wednesday, March 6, that a solar project in Scott County will power Meta's regional operations.

"The power will help support Meta's operation in the region with 100% renewable energy," Arevon development manager Jacquiline Foley said.

Known as the Kelso Solar Project, the 2,500-acre facility is actually just north of Blodgett. It consists of two phases: a 200-megawatt section and a 149-megawatt section.

Power will be transmitted via Ameren's Kelso-Miner 161-kilovolt line.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, with work on the first phase ending in late 2025 and work on the second phase concluding in early 2026.

The work will generate more than 450 construction jobs. Kelso Solar itself will have five new permanent workers.

According to a news release, land leases with local landowners will generate millions of dollars in revenue. Some $34 million will be redistributed to local governments, with $28 million of that going to area schools.

"Since taking over all the development activities, we've continued to progress the project forward while also being focused on engaging with key stakeholders, landowners and working on being a good neighbor in the community as Arevon will be the long-term operator of the project," Foley said.

The next step, she added, is to finalize permits and prepare the land for construction.

"We meet 100% of our energy demand with renewable power, and we continue to invest in clean energy projects as we grow. This partnership with Arevon decarbonizes our operations and contributes to a more sustainable, resilient energy infrastructure," Urvi Parekh, head of Renewable Energy at Meta, said in the news release.

The Kelso Solar Project has an operational lifespan of roughly 35 years.

Arevon currently operates more than 3,500 megawatts worth of solar, storage and hybrid assets with a further 1,000 megawatts worth in development.

