Mercy Southeast welcomes Avila in leadership role

George Avila has joined Mercy Southeast as its new vice president of mission integration, bringing more than two decades worth of progressive health care leadership experience to the role.
“I have been blessed to serve in Catholic health in a variety of positions that have provided a sense of purpose and connection for me,” Avila said in a news release. “I am reminded that God creates straight paths with many lines, and I have felt Him guiding the way, which has taught me to always be open to the next adventure.”
Avila earned Master of Arts degrees from the Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis and the University of California–Irvine, from which he also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish-bilingual education.
Avila said he aims to listen to caregivers and community members to understand their hopes for the new ministry.
“I know that together we will add to the exceptional legacy of SoutheastHEALTH and step forward into our new future as Mercy Southeast Communities,” he said.
Avila had previously served as the system vice president of change integration, and earlier the system vice president of mission integration, at CRISTUS Health in Dallas.
