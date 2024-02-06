Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care

Mercy Southeast and Southeast Missouri State University have extended a partnership providing medical care to student-athletes.

On Monday, Dec. 16, the institutions announced a five-year extension to an existing commitment in which Mercy Southeast provides orthopedic and sports medicine services for the university’s NCAA Division I athletes, intramural and club sports athletes and performing arts students.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Southeast Missouri State University,” Jason Emmenderfer, executive director for specialty services at Mercy Southeast, said in a news release. “Over the last five years, we’ve enjoyed working with their student-athletes and performers, providing high-quality care to help improve their physical performances. This partnership with the university has been a game changer for both our physicians and the students.”

Mercy Southeast Drs. Andrew Lawrence, Brian Sutterer and Michelle Tedrowe will continue to serve in their roles as official team physicians for the university.