BusinessDecember 23, 2024

Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care

Mercy Southeast and Southeast Missouri State University have renewed their partnership for five more years, ensuring continued orthopedic and sports medicine services for athletes and performers.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Mercy Southeast and Southeast Missouri State University have extended a partnership providing medical care to student-athletes.

On Monday, Dec. 16, the institutions announced a five-year extension to an existing commitment in which Mercy Southeast provides orthopedic and sports medicine services for the university’s NCAA Division I athletes, intramural and club sports athletes and performing arts students.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Southeast Missouri State University,” Jason Emmenderfer, executive director for specialty services at Mercy Southeast, said in a news release. “Over the last five years, we’ve enjoyed working with their student-athletes and performers, providing high-quality care to help improve their physical performances. This partnership with the university has been a game changer for both our physicians and the students.”

Mercy Southeast Drs. Andrew Lawrence, Brian Sutterer and Michelle Tedrowe will continue to serve in their roles as official team physicians for the university.

Services provided include eight full-time athletic trainers and one club and performing arts trainer. Orthopedic and primary care physicians will also work on campus in the university’s athletic training facility.

The health care system and university’s partnership began in 2019, marking the first time Southeast Missouri State University contracted with an outside group to provide medical services for performers and athletes.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

