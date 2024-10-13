Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians

A pair of new physicians has joined the ranks at Mercy Southeast.

Amanda Pleimann, a Cape Girardeau native, will care for patients at Mercy Primary Care, 817 S. Mount Auburn Road in her hometown. She has worked as a family physician in Southeast Missouri for the last five years.

“I'm looking forward to further serving my hometown community by providing superior medical care and forming lifelong patient relationships,” Pleimann said in a news release.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry at Lindenwood University in St. Charles and completed medical school at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina.