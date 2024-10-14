Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians

A pair of new physicians has joined the ranks at Mercy Southeast.
Amanda Pleimann, a Cape Girardeau native, will care for patients at Mercy Primary Care, 817 S. Mount Auburn Road in her hometown. She has worked as a family physician in Southeast Missouri for the last five years.
“I'm looking forward to further serving my hometown community by providing superior medical care and forming lifelong patient relationships,” Pleimann said in a news release.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry at Lindenwood University in St. Charles and completed medical school at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Edward Reese, meanwhile, will work as a primary care physician at Mercy Primary Care-Stoddard, 1200 N. One Mile Road in Dexter.
“I’m excited to be part of the successful and compassionate vision of Mercy,” he said in a news release. “I'm committed to providing full-scope family medicine services to the people of Southeast Missouri.”
Reese received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Fresno State University and a medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.
