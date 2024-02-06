Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities

Mercy Hospital Southeast has implemented a virtual intensive care unit (vICU) to support its physicians and caregivers. This technology platform uses real-time audio and video assessment capabilities for use in providing critical care.
"Virtual ICU provides advanced, high-tech care directly at the bedside, enhancing monitoring and support with state-of-the-art technology,” Naresh Agarwal, chief medical officer at Mercy Southeast, said in a Friday, Nov. 22, news release. “This innovative model ensures our patients receive exceptional care here in their own community.”
Mercy Southeast’s critical care team worked with Ashok Palagiri, vice president of Mercy virtual inpatient services, and Mercy’s virtual care team to implement the new technology.
Virtual critical care technicians, trained in ICU capabilities, work alongside bedside teams to provide oversight for adult ICU patients. A virtual nurse is also available to assist in-person staff in finishing tasks they cannot complete by themselves.
The hospital is planning to implement additional virtual care support in the future.
