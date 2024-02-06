Mercy Southeast adds Leigh Hampton to walk-in clinic

Nurse practitioner Leigh Hampton has joined Mercy Convenient Care-Jackson, bringing more than 30 years of nursing experience to the role.
Hampton has spent 25 of those years as a family nurse practitioner. She has also owned a health care business in the past. Her experience includes primary, urgent and inpatient palliative care.
“To put it plainly, I’m enjoying helping my patients feel better,” she said in a Wednesday, Jan. 15, news release. “I’ve worked most of my career in rural communities. I believe Mercy is such a blessing for our region, and I’m excited to be part of the team.”
Hampton was born in St. Louis and grew up in Scott City. She earned both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Science in health sciences from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
Mercy Convenient Care-Jackson is at 2432 E. Main St., Suite B, in Jackson. It is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. As a walk-in clinic, its physicians treat patients for minor illnesses and injuries such as coughing, fevers, rashes, burns, cuts, bites and sprains.
