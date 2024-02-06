All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 10, 2024

Mercy, SEMO, Pennsylvania college collaborate for medical studies

Mercy Southeast, SEMO, and LECOM have teamed up to transform Mercy Hospital Southeast into a teaching hospital, offering clinical rotations and an Early Acceptance Program for medical students.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Mercy Southeast has partnered with Southeast Missouri State University and a Pennsylvania medical college to provide addition courses and training for medical students.
Mercy Southeast has partnered with Southeast Missouri State University and a Pennsylvania medical college to provide addition courses and training for medical students. Southeast Missourian file

Mercy Southeast, Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) have collaborated on an endeavor to turn Mercy Hospital Southeast into a teaching hospital. The Mercy Southeast and Mercy Stoddard hospitals will host clinical rotations for LECOM medical students during the school year.

“Mercy Southeast is thrilled to join LECOM and SEMO in attracting medical students to Cape Girardeau,” Dr. Naresh Agarwal, Mercy Southeast chief medical officer, said in a Thursday, Nov. 7 news release. “This expansion lays the foundation for Mercy Southeast to serve as a regional teaching hospital and become a center of excellence, delivering high-quality, compassionate care to our Southeast community while also attracting top-tier physicians.”

This is not the first time Mercy has worked with LECOM, the nation’s largest medical college. Though the school’s flagship campus is in Erie, Pennsylvania, it opened a regional campus at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus in June 2024. The outreach allows for the students to support rural communities where health care resources are often in higher demand.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Expanding to Cape Girardeau just makes sense,” Karthik Iyer, Mercy Jefferson chief medical officer and LECOM regional dean, said. “Mercy Southeast is about an hour away from our campus at Mercy Jefferson, allowing for easy collaboration between our two hospitals. We see a tremendous opportunity to increase access to higher education for residents in the area with this expansion with LECOM and now Southeast Missouri State University. The chance to serve as faculty in a community teaching hospital is a big draw for many physicians. It has already helped us recruit additional physicians to Mercy Jefferson, which has been a huge win for the entire community.”

LECOM will also partner with SEMO to identify potential medical school candidates and help them earn an advanced degree through an Early Acceptance Program. Qualified students can receive early acceptance to LECOM’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, School of Pharmacy, School of Dental Medicine or School of Podiatric Medicine by taking SEMO courses before completing their bachelor’s degrees.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 10
Event planner finds her forte with new Cape Girardeau tea lo...
BusinessNov. 9
Sponsored: Dutch Enterprises: More than 60 years of excellen...
BusinessNov. 8
Stock market today: Wall Street cruises to more records as i...
BusinessNov. 8
Sponsored: Busch Pet Products is transforming pet care with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sponsored: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with service and community involvement
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with service and community involvement
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy