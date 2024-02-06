Mercy, SEMO, Pennsylvania college collaborate for medical studies

Mercy Southeast, Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) have collaborated on an endeavor to turn Mercy Hospital Southeast into a teaching hospital. The Mercy Southeast and Mercy Stoddard hospitals will host clinical rotations for LECOM medical students during the school year.

“Mercy Southeast is thrilled to join LECOM and SEMO in attracting medical students to Cape Girardeau,” Dr. Naresh Agarwal, Mercy Southeast chief medical officer, said in a Thursday, Nov. 7 news release. “This expansion lays the foundation for Mercy Southeast to serve as a regional teaching hospital and become a center of excellence, delivering high-quality, compassionate care to our Southeast community while also attracting top-tier physicians.”

This is not the first time Mercy has worked with LECOM, the nation’s largest medical college. Though the school’s flagship campus is in Erie, Pennsylvania, it opened a regional campus at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus in June 2024. The outreach allows for the students to support rural communities where health care resources are often in higher demand.