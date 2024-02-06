Mercy names Eric Ammons to area leadership role

Eric Ammons, a 33-year employee of Mercy Catholic health care organization, has been named regional president for Mercy's southeastern Missouri "footprint" ranging from Jefferson County to Perry County "and potentially including Cape Girardeau and Stoddard counties", according to a Thursday, Oct. 5, news release.

"Eric was instrumental in leading the two-year process of Mercy being welcomed into the Perry County community to operate Mercy Hospital Perry and he was pivotal in Mercy answering the call from SoutheastHEALTH to potentially serve Cape Girardeau and southeast Missouri," said John Mohart, Mercy's president of community operations.

Ammons will move into his new post Wednesday, Oct. 18.