“We are not expanding the footprint of the department. We are renovating in place while ensuring patient safety and comfort as the progress continues,” Mercy Southeast vice president of ancillary services Kathy Vickery said in a news release. “We appreciate our emergency department coworkers who continue to go above and beyond to provide exceptional care as the renovation progresses. Once the renovation is complete, patients will spend less time in the emergency department waiting to be admitted. That’s key to the kind of excellent patient experience we want people to have.”

A CT scanner will be added to the emergency department, which Vickery said will improve patient care and allow for quicker patient diagnosis.

