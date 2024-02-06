All sections
BusinessApril 22, 2024

Mercy Hospital Southeast to add CT scanner in emergency department renovation

As of early last week, 16 out of 24 exam rooms, and one of two triage rooms, have been remodeled. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The new design of Mercy Hospital Southeast's emergency department is taking shape. The renovations are expected to be complete by this fall.
The new design of Mercy Hospital Southeast's emergency department is taking shape. The renovations are expected to be complete by this fall.Submitted

Mercy Hospital Southeast continues to make progress in renovating its emergency department.

As of April 15, 16 out of 24 exam rooms, and one of two triage rooms, have been remodeled. The additional exam rooms and triage room, in addition to a waiting room, are currently being renovated.

The emergency department center court will be remodeled as well. The renovation is scheduled for a fall 2024 completion.

“We are not expanding the footprint of the department. We are renovating in place while ensuring patient safety and comfort as the progress continues,” Mercy Southeast vice president of ancillary services Kathy Vickery said in a news release. “We appreciate our emergency department coworkers who continue to go above and beyond to provide exceptional care as the renovation progresses. Once the renovation is complete, patients will spend less time in the emergency department waiting to be admitted. That’s key to the kind of excellent patient experience we want people to have.”

A CT scanner will be added to the emergency department, which Vickery said will improve patient care and allow for quicker patient diagnosis.

