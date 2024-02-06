Mercy Health Foundation Southeast names new senior development officer

On Tuesday, March 12, Shelby Bentley became the new senior development officer of Mercy Health Foundation Southeast.
She will focus on helping the foundation continue its support of initiatives that will enhance patient care and services within Southeast Missouri.
"I am looking forward to building relationships with our generous donors who help fund a wide array of programs. It has been a passion of mine to be positively involved in supporting the health and wellness of our community," Bentley said in a news release.
Bentley is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, having earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a major in marketing and sales management.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.