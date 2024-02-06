Melody Harpur leaves Cape's Lutheran Home

Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development for the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, departed the position Friday, according a post on her Facebook page.
Harpur, who served the care facility for more than five years, announced she and her husband, Mark Harpur, are becoming business owners locally. No additional details were provided by presstime.
