February 28, 2022

Melody Harpur leaves Cape's Lutheran Home

Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development for the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, departed the position Friday, according a post on her Facebook page. Harpur, who served the care facility for more than five years, announced she and her husband, Mark Harpur, are becoming business owners locally. No additional details were provided by presstime...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Melody Harpur
Melody Harpur

Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development for the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, departed the position Friday, according a post on her Facebook page.

Harpur, who served the care facility for more than five years, announced she and her husband, Mark Harpur, are becoming business owners locally. No additional details were provided by presstime.

