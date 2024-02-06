SPONSORED: Meet the Faces of the Pickleball Factory

Cape Girardeau, Mo. — The Pickleball Factory isn’t just a venue — it’s a vision. With a commitment to offering the best in experience both on and off the courts, this newly-opened facility is quickly solidifying its reputation as the Midwest’s premier pickleball destination. From beginners stepping onto the court for the first time to seasoned athletes vying for a spot in the Major Leagues, the Factory provides top-tier coaching, mentorship and training to help every player reach their goals.

At the heart of this initiative are the talented professionals who bring their expertise to the Factory, leading classes, clinics and development programs. These individuals represent the highest levels of skill, knowledge and passion for the sport, ensuring every player — regardless of experience — finds a welcoming place on the court.

JOHN KLEINDSCHMIDT

Director of TALENT And MiLP operations

A senior professional player and dedicated coach, Kleinschmidt has been instrumental in developing talent at the Factory. Recently appointed as director of talent and Minor League Pickleball (MiLP) Operations for the St. Louis Shock, Kleinschmidt led the Factory’s first-of-its-kind tryout sessions for players aspiring to join the Minor League. With multiple national medal finishes, including a bronze at the Minto U.S. Open Pickleball Championships, Kleinschmidt ensures elite-level coaching for all skill levels. He frequently hosts clinics and training sessions at the Factory, focusing on player development and community engagement.

AJ Koller

Director of Amateur Development

As a three-time PPA Champion and former Top 5 World-Ranked player, AJ Koller brings experience and innovation to the Factory. His role as director of amateur development for the St. Louis Shock extends to hands-on training at the venue, where he leads clinics and programs designed for players of all levels. His presence is a testament to the Factory’s commitment to providing elite instruction.

John Callahan

Professional Player and Lead Clinician

A professional player, certified coach and author, Callahan is dedicated to expanding the sport’s reach. He is the founder of Callahan Pickleball Academy and has earned top honors at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships. A PPR Lead Clinician and IPTPA Level II Certified Pickleball Teaching Professional, Callahan’s book, "Pickleball: Tips, Strategies, Lessons & Myths," has remained a top-ranked resource. He regularly leads clinics and instructional programs at the Factory.

Charlie Cai

Global Ambassador

An entrepreneur and dedicated pickleball promoter, Cai is one of owners of the Texas Ranchers, a Major League Pickleball team. He also founded Pickleball Lovers, an organization fostering a global community of enthusiasts. His recent international clinics with professional players have helped expand the sport worldwide. As a key promotional team member at the Factory, Cai ensures a broad reach for the facility’s programs and events.

Scott Moore

“The Beast” of Pickleball

A dominant force in the sport, Scott Moore has claimed an impressive 21 USAPA National Championships, 13 U.S. Open Championships and 11 Tournament of Champions titles. His aggressive playing style has earned him the nickname “The Beast.” Moore co-founded Pickleball Trips in 2016, providing global training programs. His involvement with the Factory further elevates the level of expertise available to players.

Jeff Brune and Troy Hamilton

Christen Hildesheim and Troy Hamilton

Certified IPTPA Instructors

Hildesheim and Hamilton are certified Level 2 instructors by the International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association (IPTPA), the sport’s leading instructional organization. Their classes range from introductory Pickleball 101 sessions to more advanced Drill and Play and 303-level clinics, making high-quality instruction accessible to all skill levels.

Kweku Arkorful

Strength and Conditioning Coach

A former professional football player from Ghana and co-owner of Be Chosen Fitness, Arkorful partnered with the Factory to develop a specialized body training program for pickleball players. Offered weekly, his program helps athletes enhance their strength, agility and overall performance on the court.

Andrew Haines

COO of the St. Louis Shock Major League

Ryan Maher

VP of Commercial Operations for DUPR

Andrew Haines, Chief Operating Officer of the St. Louis Shock Major League (MLP) franchise, and Ryan Maher, Vice President of Commercial Operations for DUPR (the world’s most accurate rating system for pickleball players worldwide) are official partners and frequent visitors to the Factory, tapping into the Shock and DUPR to grow their brand and foster a loyal community of pickleball enthusiasts, including DUPR sponsored tournaments, play, and hosting the nation’s first Minor League tryouts.

Cam Pedro

SEMO Redhawks and Factory ambassador

To further its mission to grow the sport of pickleball, the Pickleball Factory welcomed all conference wide receiver Cam Pedro as its official Redhawks Pickleball Ambassador. A passionate and skilled athelete, Pedro embodies the spirit of competition, sportsmanship, and dedication that aligns with the brand’s vision and its parakeet mascot —named “Pedro”. With Cam representing the Factory, the partnership aims to inspire and support the next generation of pickleball players.

A Vision for the Future

“By committing to growing pickleball in our area, we’re not just investing in the future of our venue but also in the future of pickleball itself,” said Jeff Brune, president of The Pickleball Factory. “Through our partnerships and association with the top professionals in the sport, we will continue introducing the highest level of instruction and play. Whether you are a beginning social player or an aspiring professional, our vision is to be best-in-class for everything we do here at the Pickleball Factory. This is only the beginning.” With a foundation built on expertise, community engagement and a passion for the sport, the Pickleball Factory is set to shape the future of pickleball in the Midwest and beyond.