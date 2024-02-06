Meet the Cheesecake Ninja

Cheesecake Ninja is not technically a new business but is mentioned in this space because of Greg Franklin's compelling story.

"My wife, Amy, and I used to concert promote for Christian artists and we stopped doing that and I found I needed a new hobby. I scrolled through Facebook in 2014 and found a picture of a cheesecake so I decided to make one," said Franklin, a 1994 Oak Ridge High School graduate and former factory worker. "Amy came home, tried the cheesecake and it turned out pretty well, so I kept making them."

The irony, Franklin said, is he previously never baked nor even considered himself a cook.

"Making cheesecake became a form of stress relief because factory work was not a fun job," he said.

Franklin's website, www.thecheesecakeninja.com, picks up the story.

Greg Franklin of Cheesecake Ninja at the counter of his business, 110 N. Jackson St., on the square in Perryville, Missouri. Franklin started the business eight years ago, and the entrepreneur made it his full-time work when he lost his factory job in 2018. Submitted

"As [Greg] kept working on his skills, he shared his creations with friends and family. Seeing how happy everyone was to try his cheesecakes, Greg kept coming up with new and exciting ideas for flavors. By this time, he was really having fun and thought maybe he could try and sell his cheesecakes to local businesses and other customers. Facebook marketplace seemed like a good place to start but delivered mixed results. He started just hauling around a cooler, visiting businesses door to door style and that really took off. It was around this time that the nickname 'Cheesecake Ninja' came into the picture thanks to Greg's sister-in-law."

Today, Franklin has four Tuesday delivery routes, two in Cape Girardeau and two in the town in which they live, Jackson.