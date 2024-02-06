Meet Leadership Missouri's Laura Coalter Parker of Cape Girardeau

Laura Coalter Parker of Coalter Insurance Group — a second-generation family-owned business founded in 1984 with offices in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville — was elected by her Leadership Missouri peers to be their 2021 class president earlier this year.

Leadership Missouri, a program founded in 1990 by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has a mission to "identify current and emerging leaders to enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the state," according to a news release.

Parker, a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University, heads the 30th Leadership Missouri class with 26 participants from all over the Show Me State.

"Learning more about the state helps me to be a better well-rounded leader," said Parker, who is president of Coalter Insurance, recognized as the 2019 Small Business of the Year by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. "I was born and raised in Missouri, so it only makes sense to explore the other cities in our state."

Parker and other Leadership Missouri participants have been following a monthly itinerary, which includes Kansas City, Jefferson City, Warrenton, Chillicothe, St. Louis, Lake of the Ozarks and Cape Girardeau.

The group spent three days in Cape Girardeau in October.

Curriculum

"In Cape, our main focus was on public safety," Parker said, adding her class visited the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in addition to fire and police stations in the City of Cape Girardeau and heard remarks from various officials: 32nd Circuit Court Judge Scott Lipke, 2nd District Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst and Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair, among others.

A trip to the Missouri Conservation Department in Cape County Park North and a stop at the downtown Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce offices to hear about local philanthropy programs were also on the agenda. The class also patronized several Cape Girardeau restaurants during their three-day visit.

Parker said economic development, workforce issues and education have been additional topics on the Leadership Missouri syllabus.

"I had never before been to a charter school and got to experience one in Kansas City," Parker said.

"The largest spectrum of what I've learned has been in state government. Being in Southeast Missouri, I feel we're more removed from state government. I typically shied away from politics and have learned we should have a voice. (Our legislators) are voting on our behalf so it's important not only as a citizen but as a business owner to understand what they're voting on," she said.