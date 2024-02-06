Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine

Readers of B Magazine have likely noticed a new name in the editorial masthead. Amanda Flinn, a Jackson, Missouri, resident and longtime contributor to Rust Communications publications, has been named editor of the regional business publication.

Flinn, a freelance writer and children’s book author, brings a diverse skill set to her new role, blending experience in education, writing and community engagement. A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Studies, she has authored “Yoga Baby” and “God Made All Your Feelings,” both published by Beaming Books. She also contributed to “All God’s Creatures: 60 Days of Devotions for Animal-Loving Kids” and “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Miracles and Divine Intervention,” further broadening her literary portfolio.

In her early 20s, Flinn auditioned for reality television shows “Survivor” and “Big Brother,” participating in early interview rounds, though she did not advance further. Shortly afterward, she shifted her focus to family life, getting married, raising children, and settling in Jackson, where she and her family have lived for decades. Her community connections have since grown deep, with long-standing friendships and an active presence in the local area.

"I am passionate about storytelling, for both myself and others,” Flinn said. “Whether it's picture books, poems or freelance assignments, my goal is always to get to the heart of the story. We all have one. And what I love about this new role with B Magazine, is that I get to help other people's stories come to life and hopefully improve on them, too. It's a learning process and a challenge. But there is no quicker way to grow as a writer than to give and receive feedback."