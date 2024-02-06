Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine

Readers of B Magazine have likely noticed a new name in the editorial masthead. Amanda Flinn, a Jackson, Missouri, resident and longtime contributor to Rust Communications publications, has been named editor of the regional business publication.
Flinn, a freelance writer and children’s book author, brings a diverse skill set to her new role, blending experience in education, writing and community engagement. A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Studies, she has authored “Yoga Baby” and “God Made All Your Feelings,” both published by Beaming Books. She also contributed to “All God’s Creatures: 60 Days of Devotions for Animal-Loving Kids” and “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Miracles and Divine Intervention,” further broadening her literary portfolio.
In her early 20s, Flinn auditioned for reality television shows “Survivor” and “Big Brother,” participating in early interview rounds, though she did not advance further. Shortly afterward, she shifted her focus to family life, getting married, raising children, and settling in Jackson, where she and her family have lived for decades. Her community connections have since grown deep, with long-standing friendships and an active presence in the local area.
"I am passionate about storytelling, for both myself and others,” Flinn said. “Whether it's picture books, poems or freelance assignments, my goal is always to get to the heart of the story. We all have one. And what I love about this new role with B Magazine, is that I get to help other people's stories come to life and hopefully improve on them, too. It's a learning process and a challenge. But there is no quicker way to grow as a writer than to give and receive feedback."
Flinn’s freelance writing credits span a range of publications, including Kingdom Edge Magazine, A Wife Like Me and Big Sister Knows. She has also contributed to Rust Communications titles, including the Southeast Missourian, Flourish Magazine, and The Best Years. In her work with B Magazine, she aims to use her editorial platform to bring business stories to life, continuing a career-long commitment to helping others tell their stories.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Amanda as editor of B Magazine,” said Lucas Presson, publisher of the magazine. “She’s a gifted writer we’ve had the pleasure of working with for many years. Amanda’s deep connection to Southeast Missouri, combined with her thoughtful approach to storytelling, brings a unique perspective to our publication. Her ability to engage readers and deliver meaningful content makes her an invaluable addition to the team.”
In addition to her work as a writer, Flinn remains active in the local literary community. She is a member of the Heartland Writers Guild and serves as PAL Coordinator for the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. Her community involvement extends to local schools, where she frequently discusses writing and poetry with K-12 students. Recently, she led a 12-week writing workshop at Riverside Regional Library and has been a speaker at the Be Bright Conference and the Show-Me Writers Conference.
If you have a story idea for Flinn, email aflinn@rustmedia.com.
