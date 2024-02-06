Meek's to give money to help Dec. 10 tornado victims

Meek's Lumber and Hardware, a specialty building materials seller and distributor with 18 locations in the Show Me State, has announced the charitable foundation of its parent firm, US LBM, has committed $100,000 to assist recovery efforts from the Dec. 10 tornado destruction striking six states, including Missouri.
US LBM Foundation previously had said it would match donations up to $50,000 made up through Christmas Day.
