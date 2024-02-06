Medical marijuana expo shows Missouri ready to meet demand

ST. LOUIS -- At first glance, the trade show at Union Station in St. Louis last week looked like any other home-and-garden show or perhaps a farm-equipment expo with vendors lining the exhibit hall with displays of irrigation equipment, greenhouse supplies and fertilizer products.

But it wouldn't have taken a visitor long to realize this was no ordinary trade show. Interspersed among the agriculture and gardening displays were video system and laboratory equipment vendors, armed security companies and makers of all things related to the growing, manufacturing, testing, transporting and selling of medical marijuana.

This was the second annual MoCann Bizcon & Expo, an opportunity for those involved in Missouri's new medical marijuana industry to network, learn about the latest cannabis products and prepare for the opening of the state's first medical marijuana facilities later this year.

"This will be a monumental year in the creation of Missouri's medical marijuana industry," said Jack Cardetti, president of Tightline Public Affairs in Jefferson City, Missouri, as he took a break from the exhibit hall to speak with the Southeast Missourian. Cardetti serves as spokesman for MoCannTrade, the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association.

The trade show and conference -- complete with keynote speakers and breakout educational sessions -- is one example of how the state's medical marijuana industry is preparing to meet public demand for its products.

Scores of vendors filled the exhibit hall at Union Station in St. Louis for the second annual McCann Bizcon & Expo on March 2 and 3, sponsored by the Missouri Cannibis Trade Association. JAY WOLZ

"There's been a lot of work that has gone into preparing the industry for this year," Cardetti said. "Obviously, first and foremost, we believe that Missouri's medical marijuana program will help patients, but there's also an undeniable economic opportunity the state is going to experience."

In terms of direct employment, Cardetti said MoCann believes the medical cannabis industry will create 5,000 jobs for people working for state-licensed medical marijuana businesses.

"There are 348 license holders that will be directly employing Missourians," Cardetti said. "But there will also be a ton of ancillary businesses that come from this." Those ancillary businesses include everything from greenhouse contractors and product packaging firms to product tracking software designers and dispensary architects.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has awarded licenses for cultivation, manufacturing and production facilities, as well as product transportation providers and dispensaries. Among the 192 dispensaries that have been licensed in the state, four have been approved in Cape Girardeau as well as one in Jackson.

Last week's conference and trade show featured about 130 exhibitors and more than 1,300 attendees from all parts of the state, most of whom were connected to the medical marijuana industry in one way or another such as license holders, suppliers or customers. "Conferences like this one help provide education, and there's a lot of good networking happening," Cardetti observed. "Let's say you have a dispensary in Cape Girardeau. You have to get your product from one of the other license holders. You also need to have a business relationship with a cultivator and a manufacturer. These are the types of opportunities conferences like this bring together."

The MoCann Bizcon & Expo at St. Louis's Union Station on March 2 and 3 looked like any other trade show, but this one focused on Missouri's new medical marijuana industry. JAY WOLZ

Some of the educational breakout sessions at the MoCann conference offered information on product packaging compliance, financial considerations, cybersecurity, HIPAA compliance, enhancing the customer experience and marketing cannabis products to women (featuring a panelist who wrote a book titled "Breaking the Grass Ceiling").