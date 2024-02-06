All sections
BusinessSeptember 20, 2021

Media Leaf, OnBoard relocate to North Kingshighway address

A pair of businesses that have been sharing space in the Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau — OnBoard and Media Leaf — are relocating their operations to a larger space at 879 N. Kingshighway in a building formerly occupied by Ochs Rent A Car...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

A pair of businesses that have been sharing space in the Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau — OnBoard and Media Leaf — are relocating their operations to a larger space at 879 N. Kingshighway in a building formerly occupied by Ochs Rent A Car.

The move began last week and should be complete by the end of the month.

"It will probably be a week or so before we'll be fully functional at the new location," said Greg Vaughn, Media Leaf founder and owner. Media Leaf is a content creation company and marketing agency specializing in digital platforms.

OnBoard provides human resources and employee recruitment services and is owned and operated by Megan Frank.

The new location will provide OnBoard and Media Leaf with about 1,200 square feet of office space, substantially more than they occupied in the Marquette Tower.

