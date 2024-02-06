Media Leaf, OnBoard relocate to North Kingshighway address

A pair of businesses that have been sharing space in the Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau — OnBoard and Media Leaf — are relocating their operations to a larger space at 879 N. Kingshighway in a building formerly occupied by Ochs Rent A Car.

The move began last week and should be complete by the end of the month.

"It will probably be a week or so before we'll be fully functional at the new location," said Greg Vaughn, Media Leaf founder and owner. Media Leaf is a content creation company and marketing agency specializing in digital platforms.